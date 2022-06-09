Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2022, 18:13
Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Further improvement of the investment climate and strengthening of the protection of investors' rights are the strategic goals of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan is still the most attractive destination for investment in Central Asia, Last year, foreign partners invested around $24bn in our economy, 38% more than in the previous year,» said Tokayev at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council .

According to the President, the non-core sector of the economy accounts for over 60% of the total foreign investment the country attracts.

«The State provides over 100 fiscal and non-fiscal investor support tools. Kazakhstan will carry out an open doors policy for investors in the future. In today's geopolitical context, we are ready to create institutional conditions for direct cooperation with foreign companies. This includes the relocation of foreign companies to Kazakhstan or the creation of joint enterprises. We are focused on developing innovations and increasing the level of human capital,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Foreign investments  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year