Kazakh President expresses condolences to Kyrgyz counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov in connection with the Day of National Mourning for those who became victims of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, Kazinform refers to a Facebook account of Berik Uali, press secretary of the Kazakh President.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere words of support on the Day of National Mourning in memory of the citizens of the brotherly Kyrgyzstan who became victims of the coronavirus pandemic. In this difficult hour, sharing the bitterness of irreplaceable loss, I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of those who untimely left this world and I wish a speedy recovery to those who are fighting this insidious disease», the telegram says.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the decisive measures taken, the unity and cohesion of the Kyrgyz people would help to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country. He assured that Kazakhstan, as before, is ready to provide all possible assistance to the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan and make efforts to jointly counter the coronavirus infection.

As Kazinform previously reported, today Kyrgyzstan holds the National Day of Mourning for COVD-19 victims.