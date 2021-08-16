Kazakh President expresses condolences to family of Amangeldy Seitkhan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to the family members and relatives of well-known journalist, sports commentator Amangeldy Seitkhan, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

In his telegram, the Head of State noted that Amangeldy Seitkhan made a significant contribution to the development of the country’s sports journalism. He expressed hope that the name of Amangeldy Seitkhan will always be remembered.

As earlier reported, well-known sports journalist and commentator Amangeldy Seitkhan passed away.



