    Kazakh President expresses condolences to families of military killed in plane crash

    13 March 2021, 19:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to find out the cause of the military plane crash-landing, the President’s Twitter post reads.

    The Head of State expressed condolences to the family members of the military killed in the plane crash at the Almaty airport. The President wished those survived sooner recovery.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.

    As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty crash-landed today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

