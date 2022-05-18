Go to the main site
    Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

    18 May 2022, 17:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kyrgyz leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health and great success in responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

    During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov also discussed prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership, paying special emphasis on President Tokayev's upcoming official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

    The two leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level meeting will give an important impetus to bilateral cooperation.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
