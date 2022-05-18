Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President expected to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 May 2022, 17:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kyrgyz leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health and great success in responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov also discussed prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership, paying special emphasis on President Tokayev's upcoming official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The two leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level meeting will give an important impetus to bilateral cooperation.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
