    Kazakh President, European Council President meet

    21 September 2022, 07:05

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Global Food Security Summit Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties debated prospects for strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and European Union, drawing attention to the development of political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.

    The leaders noted consistent implementation of agreements achieved following the official visit of the Head of State to Brussels last November.


