Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President encharges Education Minister with tasks

    9 February 2021, 20:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Minister reported on the fulfillment of the tasks set in the President’s Address to the Nation, and give at the meeting of the National Public Confidence Council and extended sitting of the Government. He stressed that the wages of teachers grew by 25%. It is planned to build 200 new schools this year.

    The Minister also briefed on the current teaching and learning process amid pandemic and measures taken to replenish knowledge of schoolchildren, creating of favourable conditions for children and realization of the Reading School project.

    The meeting focused on protection of children’s rights, development of colleges and universities, raining higher education quality, further optimization of educational establishment.

    Following the meeting the President encharged Education Minister with tasks on further improvement of education and science sector.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped