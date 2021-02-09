Kazakh President encharges Education Minister with tasks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister reported on the fulfillment of the tasks set in the President’s Address to the Nation, and give at the meeting of the National Public Confidence Council and extended sitting of the Government. He stressed that the wages of teachers grew by 25%. It is planned to build 200 new schools this year.

The Minister also briefed on the current teaching and learning process amid pandemic and measures taken to replenish knowledge of schoolchildren, creating of favourable conditions for children and realization of the Reading School project.

The meeting focused on protection of children’s rights, development of colleges and universities, raining higher education quality, further optimization of educational establishment.

Following the meeting the President encharged Education Minister with tasks on further improvement of education and science sector.