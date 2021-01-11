Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President elects People’s Assembly deputy candidates

    11 January 2021, 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has joined in the election of the candidates of the Kazakh People’s Assembly to the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh President cast his vote as part of the 28th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan currently taking place in the Kazakh capital - Nur-Sultan.

    Notably, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, PM Askar Mamin, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the National Security Council Karim Masimov as well as ministers and other members of the Assembly have also joined in the election of the People’s Assembly candidates to the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    In total, the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, including Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov for election to the Majilis.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Elections Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events