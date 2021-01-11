Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President elects People’s Assembly deputy candidates

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 January 2021, 11:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has joined in the election of the candidates of the Kazakh People’s Assembly to the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh President cast his vote as part of the 28th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan currently taking place in the Kazakh capital - Nur-Sultan.

Notably, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, PM Askar Mamin, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the National Security Council Karim Masimov as well as ministers and other members of the Assembly have also joined in the election of the People’s Assembly candidates to the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

In total, the Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan nominated nine candidates, including Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, Avetik Amirkhanyan, Ilyas Bularov, Nataliya Dementieva, Yuri Li, Vakil Nabiyev, Shamil Ossin, Vladimir Tokhtassunov, and Abilfas Khamedov for election to the Majilis.

