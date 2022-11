Kazakh President, EDF Director General meet

30 November 2022, 08:55

PARIS. KAZINFORM At the meeting with Director General of Électricité de France (EDF) Luc Rémont, the sides discussed the issues of implementation of up-to-date technologies in nuclear industry, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The parties also discussed the prospects of implementation of joint projects in RES.

Photo: t.me/bort_01