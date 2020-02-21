Go to the main site
    Kazakh President, EcoJer council chairwoman debate new draft Environmental Code

    21 February 2020, 17:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the council of Kazakhstan’s association of regional environmental initiatives EcoJer Lazzat Ramazanova, the Akorda press service reports.

    Lazzat Ramazanova reported of the activity of the EcoJer association, development and implementation of technologies to minimize negative impact of industrial facilities on air quality.

    The meeting focused on the key provision of the new draft Environmental Code.

    The Head of State stressed the need to bring the country’s environmental legislation in compliance with the leading international standards.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

