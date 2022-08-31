Go to the main site
    Kazakh President, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar hold talks

    31 August 2022 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani of Qatar, the Akorda press service reports.

    Prospects for the development of Kazakh-Qatari relations were discussed during the meeting. Particular attention was paid to enhancing of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects in key sectors of the economy.

    The two also discussed interaction within the international organizations, as well as exchanged views on the regional agenda.

    President Tokayev welcomed the holding of the first «Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council» foreign ministers meeting to be held in Riyadh in September.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani conveyed greetings of the Amir of Qatar to President Tokayev and confirmed his visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.


