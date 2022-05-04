Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President decrees to establish Aksuat and Samar districts in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2022, 11:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokatev decreed to establish Aksuat and Samar districts in East Kazakhstan region, the Akorda press service reports.

In compliance with Article 9 of the Law «On the administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan, the Head of State decreed to transfer the administrative centre of Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan from Aksuat village to the village of Akzhar in Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan. Besides, the Head of State decreed to establish Aksuat district with an administrative centre in the village of Aksuat separating it from Tarbagatai district and Samar district with an administrative centre in the village of Samarskoye separating it from Kokpekty district.

The central state bodies, local representative and executive bodies of East Kazakhstan region are assigned to take measures for the uninterrupted and effective operation of the corresponding territorial subdivisions of central state bodies, local representative and executive bodies and organizations.

The decree shall take effect on June 7, 2022.


President of Kazakhstan    Laws, decrees, orders  
