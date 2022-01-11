Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President, CSTO SecGen to have talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2022, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas is expected to arrive in Kazakhstan to hold talks with the country’s high-level political and military authorities, Kazinform reports.

On January 11-13 CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan to examine the situation, meet with the country’s leadership and CSTO Peacekeeping Forces command, the Organization’s press service reports.

Besides, the CSTO Secretary General will visit Almaty to get acquainted with the situation in the city, the command and control point and the Collective Peacekeeping Forces deployment points.


