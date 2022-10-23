Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Xi Jinping, the Kazakh President’s official press service reports.

The Kazakh President heartily congratulated President of China Xi Jinping on his re-election as a secretary general of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Kasysm-Jomart Tokayev wished China to reach new heights in its development under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping.

As earlier reported, Xi Jinping was re-elected the general secretary at the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the committee's first plenary session held on Sunday.

Photo: akorda.kz



