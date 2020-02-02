Go to the main site
    Kazakh President congratulates writer Magauin on his 80th anniversary

    2 February 2020, 11:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated people’s writer, laureate of State prize Mukhtar Magauin on his 80th anniversary and sent him a congratulatory letter, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    The Head of State highlighted the writer’s contribution and work in to the country’s literature and science. He wished the writer good health, wellbeing and success.

    As earlier reported, the people’s artist of Kazakhstan, journalist, researcher of Kazakh folk heritage, political writer, translator Mukhtar Magauin has turned today 80.

    Mukhtar Magauin was born on February 2, 1949 in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan region). In 1962 graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
