Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President congratulates women on March 8

    7 March 2022, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated all the women of Kazakhstan on the upcoming International Women's Day on March 8th, the Akorda press service.

    In his Address the Kazakh President noted that this beautiful spring holiday symbolizes beauty, kindness and love. Our country creates all conditions for women’s self-realization. They work in the sphere in education and healthcare, culture and sport, manufacturing and law-enforcement. Our women hold key positions in state bodies and large companies, succeed in business.

    The Head of State also highlighted the invaluable role of women in upbringing the rising generation.

    In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all health, happiness and wellbeing.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi