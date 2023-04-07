Go to the main site
    Kazakh President congratulates WHO on its 75th anniversary

    7 April 2023, 10:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the World Health Organization (WHO) on its 75th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    «Today on #WorldHealthDay, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WHO and applaud its tireless efforts to promote global health. Kazakhstan is strongly committed to ensuring accessible and equitable healthcare for all. #WHO75,» the Twitter account of the Kazakh President reads.

    As earlier reported, the events dated to World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the WHO kicked off today in the Kazakh capital.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

