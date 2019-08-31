Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan’s Independence Day

    31 August 2019, 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day of Uzbekistan, Akorda press service informs.

    In his message, the Head of State noted great success of Uzbekistan achieved over the period of independence and dynamic development of the Kazakh-Uzbek dialogue based on centuries-long friendship and common history.

    The Kazakh Leader highlighted productivity of the bilateral ties and expressed confidence in consistent development of the two countries’ relations.

    «I am confident that our joint work will be a pledge of further expansion of comprehensive strategic partnership between our fraternal countries,» the telegram reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region