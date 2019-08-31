Kazakh President congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan’s Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day of Uzbekistan, Akorda press service informs.

In his message, the Head of State noted great success of Uzbekistan achieved over the period of independence and dynamic development of the Kazakh-Uzbek dialogue based on centuries-long friendship and common history.

The Kazakh Leader highlighted productivity of the bilateral ties and expressed confidence in consistent development of the two countries’ relations.

«I am confident that our joint work will be a pledge of further expansion of comprehensive strategic partnership between our fraternal countries,» the telegram reads.