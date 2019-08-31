Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan’s Independence Day

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 August 2019, 10:27
Kazakh President congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan’s Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day of Uzbekistan, Akorda press service informs.

In his message, the Head of State noted great success of Uzbekistan achieved over the period of independence and dynamic development of the Kazakh-Uzbek dialogue based on centuries-long friendship and common history.

The Kazakh Leader highlighted productivity of the bilateral ties and expressed confidence in consistent development of the two countries’ relations.

«I am confident that our joint work will be a pledge of further expansion of comprehensive strategic partnership between our fraternal countries,» the telegram reads.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%