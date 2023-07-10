Go to the main site
    Kazakh President congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on election win

    10 July 2023, 12:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his victory in the presidential elections during the phone talks, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh President said the voting results stand as ample evidence of nationwide support of the course of the President of Uzbekistan aimed at ensuring the country’s sustainable growth, stability, and prosperity.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also affirmed commitment to further deepening of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

    During the conversation, the Heads of State exchanged views on the implementation of the high-level agreements achieved earlier and debated the schedule of the forthcoming bilateral events.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

