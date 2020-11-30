Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President congratulates runner-up of Junior Eurovision Karakat Bashanova

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2020, 17:42
Kazakh President congratulates runner-up of Junior Eurovision Karakat Bashanova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to young talent Karakat Bashanova who represented Kazakhstan at the 18th Junior Eurovision Singing Contest, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his Twitter to congratulate Karakat Bashanova who was the runner-up of this year’s singing contest for young talents in Poland.

In his tweet, the Head of State congratulated Karakat on her incredible performance at the 2020 Junior Eurovision Singing Contest and said she deservedly represented Kazakhstan at the prestigious signing competition.

At this year's Junior Eurovision Karakat performed Forever dedicated to her late father.


