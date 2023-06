Kazakh President congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his win in Türkiye's presidential runoff elections, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Twitter account of the Kazakh President reads that the two countries have historic ties of friendship and solidarity. This strategy of multilateral cooperation will be further developed.