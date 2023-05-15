Go to the main site
    Kazakh President congratulates President of Türkiye over election results

    15 May 2023, 20:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the presidential election results during their telephone conversation, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the lead in the first round of voting.

    The Kazakh President highlighted the success of the People's Alliance, led by the Justice and Development Party, at the parliamentary elections.

    Besides, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye debated the further deepening of multifaceted cooperation between the fraternal states.

    As earlier reported, Türkiye will hold a second-round runoff on May 28 to elect the president after no candidate won an outright majority in Sunday's poll, the head of the nation’s election authority announced on Monday.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Elections
