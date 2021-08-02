Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President congratulates Pashinyan on being elected as Armenia Prime Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 August 2021, 18:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Nikol Pashinyan who was elected as the Prime Minister of Armenia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram, President Tokayev noted that Pashinyan’s election is a convincing evidence of popular support for his political course aimed at strengthening stability, national unity and accord in the society, enhancing the well-being of the citizens and strengthening Armenia’s authority in the international arena.

The Head of State expressed confidence that Nikol Pashinyan’s further activity in the responsible post will further facilitate stable development and progress in Armenia and expand and deepen the Kazakh-Armenian relations both in the bilateral and multilateral format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Nikol Pashinyan solid health and great success for the benefit of well-being and prosperity of the fraternal nation of Armenia.


President of Kazakhstan    Armenia   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
