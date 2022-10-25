Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Republic Day

25 October 2022, 09:36
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Republic Day, the Akorda press service reports.

In his telegram the President stressed that the State Sovereignty Declaration of Kazakhstan opened the way to our sacred Independence. That’s why it is of historic meaning.

Starting this year, the Republic Day which gained the status of the national holiday is observed in a new way in Kazakhstan.

«The Republic Day is a bright holiday called to raise people’s spirit, strengthen statehood, our unity and solidarity. We have started building Just Kazakhstan. This high goal may be achieved only with active participation of all Kazakhstanis that’s why the citizens are the main backbone and largest wealth of the country!» the telegram reads.

In conclusion the Head of State wished all health and wellbeing.

Photo: akorda.kz


