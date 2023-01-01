Go to the main site
    Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year

    1 January 2023, 00:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakhstanis on New Year, the Akorda press service reports.

    In his address the Head of State said that Kazakhstan gradually carries out political reforms. The constitutional referendum and presidential elections laid the foundation for the reboot of the key government institutions. «Next year Kazakhstan will hold Senate, Majilis and maslikhat elections. The citizens will cast a vote in the direct elections of governors of districts,» the President said.

    Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritized curbing inflation and raising people’s real incomes and setting up productions.

    «Despite the hardships of the outgoing year, we feel optimistic about the future. I hope 2023 will become the year of opportunities and new horizons. The way will be anything but simple. But we should move forward to meeting the goals set putting aside all doubts and anxiety,» the Head of State said wishing all Happy New Year.

    President of Kazakhstan
