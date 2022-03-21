Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform reports.

The President noted that Nauryz became the holiday celebrating goodness and creation. Nauryz is the holiday of wellbeing, unity, sincere compassion and caress.

The Head of State arrived in the city of Almaty to congratulate this great holiday together. «Almaty is the golden cradle of the country’s independence. The city resumed celebrating this national holiday. Almaty is the spiritual, cultural and business centre of the people of Kazakhstan,» the President said delivering address at the festive event on the occasion of Nauryz in Almaty.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted heroism of Almaty people who withstood great threat during January events. The Head of State urged all Kazakhstanis for joint development of large-scale tasks.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all wellbeing, prosperity.



