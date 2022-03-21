Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 March 2022, 13:02
Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform reports.

The President noted that Nauryz became the holiday celebrating goodness and creation. Nauryz is the holiday of wellbeing, unity, sincere compassion and caress.

The Head of State arrived in the city of Almaty to congratulate this great holiday together. «Almaty is the golden cradle of the country’s independence. The city resumed celebrating this national holiday. Almaty is the spiritual, cultural and business centre of the people of Kazakhstan,» the President said delivering address at the festive event on the occasion of Nauryz in Almaty.

photo

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted heroism of Almaty people who withstood great threat during January events. The Head of State urged all Kazakhstanis for joint development of large-scale tasks.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all wellbeing, prosperity.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Holidays  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region