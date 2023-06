Kazakh President congratulates Gennady Golovkin on his victory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his confident victory in the bout vs Kamil Szeremeta.

«Our boxer defeated his IBF/IBO middleweight titles. He once again demonstrated his great skills and cast-iron will to win. Kazakhstan is proud of you!» the Twitter account of the Head of State reads.