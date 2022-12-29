Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver

    29 December 2022, 09:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Dinara Saduakasova on winning the silver medal in the World Rapid Championships, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is proud of achievements of Kazakhstani chess players at the World Championships.

    The President wished talented Dinara Saduakasova new victories and higher achievements.

    The Head of State also conveyed warm wishes to Zhansaya Abdumalik who also achieved high results at the World Rapid Championships in Almaty.

    As earlier reported, Dinara Saduakasova grabbed silver at the World Rapid Championships.

    Photo: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Looking back at constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh President signs youth policy law
    President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty
    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan: two neighbors, two strategic partners
    Popular
    1 United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
    2 Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
    3 Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
    4 Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
    5 Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection ratified