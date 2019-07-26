Kazakh President congratulates Boris Johnson on taking office as British PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Boris Johnson who took the office as British Prime Minister this week, Kazinform refers to the president’s press service.

On behalf of thepeople of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf President Tokayev congratulatedBoris Johnson on being elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom ofGreat Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Head ofState noted that Kazakhstan and Great Britain develop strategic partnership onthe basis of deep bonds of friendship, trust and mutual understanding. The Presidentof Kazakhstan expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral cooperationand opening the doors for new investment opportunities.

Kassym-JomartTokayev wished Boris Johnson success in the new post and prosperity to theBritish people.