Kazakh President congratulates Boris Johnson on taking office as British PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Boris Johnson who took the office as British Prime Minister this week, Kazinform refers to the president’s press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf President Tokayev congratulated Boris Johnson on being elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan and Great Britain develop strategic partnership on the basis of deep bonds of friendship, trust and mutual understanding. The President of Kazakhstan expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and opening the doors for new investment opportunities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Boris Johnson success in the new post and prosperity to the British people.