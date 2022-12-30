Go to the main site
    Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory

    30 December 2022, 20:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations to Bibisara Assaubayeva, who won the World Blitz Chess Championship, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    The Head of State stressed that the triumph of Bibisara, who won the gold medal for the second time, once again demonstrated her high skills and unbending will to win.

    According to him, tangible achievements of domestic athletes at the world championship demonstrate Kazakhstan as an intellectual nation, contribute to the promotion of chess in the country and inspire thousands of young Kazakhstanis.

    The President also wished Bibisara new bright victories and further success at the world chess arena.

    Earlier it was reported that 18-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva became the second-time champion of the World Blitz Chess Championship.

    Bibisara won over Indian Harika Dronavalli in the final round of the FIDE Women's World Blitz Chess Championship 2022.

    The young chess player was victorious at the 2021 World Blitz Chess Championship in Warsaw.


