Kazakh President congratulates Asian Tennis Table Champs bronze medalist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated over the phone 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev, who has bagged a bronze medal at the 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, held in Vientiane, Laos, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

The President highlighted the historic significance of his sporting achievement and wished him more brightest victories in the future.

Alan Kurmangaliyev is the first ever Kazakhstanis to win the medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships.









Photo: olympic.kz