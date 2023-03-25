Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President congratulates artistic gymnasts on winning World Cup Series gold

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 March 2023, 14:48
Kazakh President congratulates artistic gymnasts on winning World Cup Series gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov congratulated Kazakhstani artistic gymnasts Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Pirmammad Aliyev and Danil Musabayev on winning gold at the recent FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

Coaches, medical staff and president of the Gymnastics Federation of Kazakhstan Aliya Yusupova took part in the solemn event. The Minister congratulated them on the latest achievements, handed letters of gratitude and read out the congratulatory letter on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

photo

The Minister wished them all success at the forthcoming Asian Games and Olympic Games.

Aliya Yusupova in turn thanked the Culture and Sports Ministry for their great support both financial and moral. She stressed the country’s athletes have great potential to earn Olympic licenses in artistic gymnastics.

photo
photo
photo

photo

President of Kazakhstan    Sport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants