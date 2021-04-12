Kazakh President confirms country’s active participation in int’l programs, commitment to develop space technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter account to offer congratulations to scientists on their professional day, Kazinform reports.

Congratulating scientists on their professional day, the Kazakh President noted the Day of Kazakhstan’s Science symbolically coincides with the birth date of prominent scholar Kanysh Satpayev.

«Support for perspective researches and development of the country’s intellectual potential are strategic tasks that should be undoubtedly addressed,» reads the Twitter post.

Noting that 60 years ago the era of human space explorations began and that Yuri Gagarin’s flight into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome was a symbol of the progress of global science, the Kazakh President confirmed that Kazakhstan will actively participate in international programs, develop space technologies.



