Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President confirms country’s active participation in int’l programs, commitment to develop space technologies

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2021, 14:50
Kazakh President confirms country’s active participation in int’l programs, commitment to develop space technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter account to offer congratulations to scientists on their professional day, Kazinform reports.

Congratulating scientists on their professional day, the Kazakh President noted the Day of Kazakhstan’s Science symbolically coincides with the birth date of prominent scholar Kanysh Satpayev.

«Support for perspective researches and development of the country’s intellectual potential are strategic tasks that should be undoubtedly addressed,» reads the Twitter post.

Noting that 60 years ago the era of human space explorations began and that Yuri Gagarin’s flight into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome was a symbol of the progress of global science, the Kazakh President confirmed that Kazakhstan will actively participate in international programs, develop space technologies.


President of Kazakhstan    Technology   Space   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023