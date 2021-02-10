Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President: Confident that joint space program of Kazakhstan and UAE will be successful

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2021, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi , the Akorda press service reports.

On his own behalf and behalf of the people of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on the grandiose achievement of the United Arab Emirates in space exploration. The President noted that the Al Amal satellite orbital insertion points to accomplishment of the world success and the UAE accession to the countries that achieved the highest results in space exploration. Al Amal satellite was launched last July.

The President expressed confidence that the joint space program of Kazakhstan and the UAE at the world-known Baikonur Cosmodrome will be success.

The Head of State wished the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi success and fraternal people of the UAE prosperity and wellbeing.

