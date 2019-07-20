Kazakh President condoles with Japanese PM over Kyoto animation studio fire victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the Head of State expressed condolences to Japan over numerous deaths caused by the fire in Kyoto animation studio.



«Sharing the grief of loss with family members and relatives of the victims, I wish soonest recovery to all those injured in the fire,» the telegram reads.