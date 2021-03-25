Kazakh President condoles passing of Sheikh Hamdan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Vice President, Prime Minister, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after learning the news of the death of prominent Statesman and political figure of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev received the news of the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum with great sadness.

«It is well-known that Sheikh Hamdan was highly respected for his years-long dedicated work for the development and prosperity of his country, the interests of the people of the United Arab Emirates. I n Kazakhstan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will be remembered as a faithful friend who greatly contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral relations,» reads the letter.

The Kazakh President has personally and on behalf of the Kazakhstanis expressed condolences to Sheikh Mohammed and the people of the Emirates.



