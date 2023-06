Kazakh President condoles over tragic bus crash in Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences over tragic bus crash in Kyzylorda region, the President’s Twitter account reads.

«Let me express my deepest condolences over the death of people in the bus accident occurred in Kyzylorda region. The bereaved families and those injured will be rendered assistance,» the post reads.