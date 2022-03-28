Kazakh President condoles over death of well-known journalist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Orynsha Karabalina, the mother of well-known journalist and media manager Batyr Kazybayev, President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

Being the founder of the country’s news portals, radio and TV channels Batyr Kazybayev made a great contribution to the development of journalism in Kazakhstan, the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, the founder of Tengrinews.kz, head of the Alash Media Group Holding Batyr Kazybayev has died following a long illness.