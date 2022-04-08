Kazakh President condoles over death of ex-Education Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences on the death of state and public figure, honorary worker of education Shamsha Berkimbayeva, the President’s official Telegram Channel reads.

In his telegram of condolences the President noted that being the Minister and Education Minister of Kazakhstan, Shamsha Berkimbayeva heavily contributed to the development of this sphere and the development of the competitive society. As the deputy, she took part in improving the country’s legislation.

The President noted that Shamsha Berkimbayeva will be always remembered.

Shamsha Berkimbayeva died at the age of 79. Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov announced the death of the well-known teacher.



