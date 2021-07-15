Go to the main site
    Kazakh President condoles over death of Absattar Kazhy Derbisali

    15 July 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his condolences to the family members and close ones of Absattar Kazhy Derbisali, press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali informs.

    The Head of State sent a telegram of condolences over the death of well-known Orientalist, religious studies scholar, Doctor of Letters, Professor, Academician of the Kazakh National Academy of Sciences, diplomat Absattar Kazhy Derbisali, the press secretary’s Facebook account reads.

    «Serving as the Supreme Mufti, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Absattar Kazhy Derbisali has made a great contribution to promoting values of Islam and strengthening interfaith and interethnic consent. Our people will always honor the memory of the outstanding scientist,» the telegram reads.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

