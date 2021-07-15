Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President condoles over death of Absattar Kazhy Derbisali

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 July 2021, 17:15
Kazakh President condoles over death of Absattar Kazhy Derbisali

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his condolences to the family members and close ones of Absattar Kazhy Derbisali, press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali informs.

The Head of State sent a telegram of condolences over the death of well-known Orientalist, religious studies scholar, Doctor of Letters, Professor, Academician of the Kazakh National Academy of Sciences, diplomat Absattar Kazhy Derbisali, the press secretary’s Facebook account reads.

«Serving as the Supreme Mufti, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Absattar Kazhy Derbisali has made a great contribution to promoting values of Islam and strengthening interfaith and interethnic consent. Our people will always honor the memory of the outstanding scientist,» the telegram reads.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP