NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the President of Russia, the Akorda press service reports.

In the telegram on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to the family members and close one of the victims and wished sooner recovery to those injured in the air crash.