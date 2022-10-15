Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakh President condoles over coal mine blast in Türkiye
15 October 2022, 15:25

Kazakh President condoles over coal mine blast in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the victims following a blast at a coal mine in Bartin Province in northern Türkiye, Akorda reports.

«In this difficult moment, sharing the sorrows I express sincere condolences to You and family members and close ones of those died following the tragedy on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,» reads the letter.


Read also
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand
Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive